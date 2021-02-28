Jessie Mae Cordingley Jones passed away peacefully at her home on February 24, 2021, with her loving husband, Walter, at her side. She was 85 years old. Jessie was born December 24, 1935, to John Lee and Dorothy Mae Strong Cordingley. Her older brother was Keith Herbert. She attended school in Ashton, Idaho where she participated in cheerleading, dance, and was drum majorette. She graduated as Salutatorian in 1954. On February 5th, 1954, she married Walter Franklin Jones. They later welcomed five beautiful daughters and one handsome son. Jessie and Walter lived in Ashton, Idaho Falls, Driggs, Rexburg, and the past 14 years in the Grant area. Jessie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in numerous leadership positions. A cherished time of her life was serving in the Idaho Falls temple for 13 years with her husband Walter. She was a true example of Christlike love throughout her life as she continually served others. She was a homemaker and an amazing seamstress. She sewed clothes for all of her daughters including their wedding dresses. She designed uniforms for drill teams, and cheerleaders. Jessie also sewed for members of the community. Jessie had a great love of dance. She was a gifted dance teacher and choreographer. She met every undertaking put in front of her. If it needed done, she did it. She developed countless talents throughout her life. These included pottery, painting, poetry, production scripts, farming, gardening, and others. Her home was always open to family, friends, and even strangers. Grandkids always knew their favorite treat would be waiting for them when they visited. Grandma's was a home away from home. She is survived by her husband Walter of 67 years, Jerrilee Brower (Dennis) of Inkom; Teena Lawton of Nampa; Jill Jones Goodliffe (Keith) of North Ogden, Utah; Annette Llewellyn (Jeff) of Marietta, South Carolina; Wendy Pike (Wayne) of Meridian; Nicki Thiel (Tom) of Idaho Falls; 23 grandchildren, and 39 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Keith Herbert, and her son Keith Walter. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 N. 2nd Street. The family will receive friends and family Thursday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the Stake Center prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to observe COVID guidelines. Condolences may be sent to the family online at baxterfh.com Services will be streamed at: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/ashtonidahostake Jessie 12/24/1935 - 2/24/2021Jones