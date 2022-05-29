Johnny "John" Allen Jones, 64 of Rigby, Idaho passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born December 27, 1957 in Parkersburg, West Virginia a son to Ladell and Janet Purser Jones. He married Julene Killian August 8, 1980 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They made their home in Rigby. He worked as a Mechanic and at the INL as a Maintenance Foreman. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings: Elders Quorum President, Young Mens President, and Scout Master. He loved working with the youth and young adults in his callings. He served the community as the President of the Rigby Youth Basketball League for five years. He coached his sons in many sports and supported his daughter in many activities. John was a family man and loved his family. John devoted his life to service. John loved anything fast and red, spoiling grandkids, Boating, riding Snowmachines, four wheeling, camping, Dutch Oven Potatoes and cobbler. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. John is survived by his wife Julene Killian Jones of Rigby, Children, Krystal (Rich) Stevens of Hawaii, Jesse (Cortney) Jones of Rigby, Travis (Becky) Jones of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Adam (Emilie) Jones of Idaho Falls, a sister Rebecca (Justin) Thompson of Holt, Missouri, a brother Dan (Judy) Jones of Salmon, Idaho, and thirteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ladell and Janet Purser and father-in-law Max Killian. Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the LaBelle 4th Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4223 East 528 North, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442 and on Wednesday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in The Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Johnny 12/27/1957 - 5/26/2022Allen Jones