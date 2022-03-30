Kiris Dee Jones, 58, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in her home on March 24, 2022. Kiris was born August 26, 1963, in Columbia Falls, Montana, to Earl and Louree Davis Walker. She grew up in the Flathead Valley and was involved in swim team, track, basketball, and cheerleading. She later became a coach and manager of her local aquatic center. She attended Ricks College, BrighamYoung University-Hawaii, and Idaho State University. In 1984, Kiris married Doug Jones of Moreland, Idaho. They met at Rick's College and lived in Provo, Pocatello, Illinois, Whitefish, and for a short time, Japan. They later settled down in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they owned and operated Dales Jewelers. Kiris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kiris devoted her life to her 6 children (Shea, Walker, Jace, Chloe, Eliot, and Ireland). She loved babies and spoiling her granddaughter, Harper. She attended hundreds of gymnastic meets, cheerleading competitions, dance competitions, swim meets, and ball games. She was her children's biggest fan. Kiris loved to shop and spend time on the elliptical and in spin classes. Kiris was kind, soft spoken, patient, and humble. She made friends easily and lent a listening ear to everyone. Her wisdom and love will be greatly missed. Kiris is survived by her loving husband, Doug Jones of Moreland, ID; daughter, Shea Jones Workman (Justin); son, Walker Jones (Makenzie); son, Jace Jones; daughter, Chloe Jones; son, Eliot Jones; daughter, Ireland Jones, of Idaho Falls, ID. Kiris has one granddaughter, Harper Lee Jones. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Walker; her mother, Louree Davis; and brother, Kirk Walker. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Taylor Mountain Stake Center, 260 Castlerock Lane. The family will visit with friends Sunday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home Downtown and Monday morning, before the funeral, at the stake center, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Moreland Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kiris 8/26/1963 - 3/24/2022Dee Jones