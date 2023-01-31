William Bruce Jones, 81, of Shelley, ID passed away January 28, 2023 surrounded by his family in Idaho Falls, ID. Bruce was born April 7, 1941 to Vern and Marian Jones. He was the second of 5 children. Bruce married his sweetheart Leann Hardy on April 27, 1968. Together they had 4 children that they loved more than anything, Kathy, Pat, Brent and Bryce. Bruce loved letting his family experience adventures from coaching their sports, taking them on countless trips, and being there for every special event in their lives. His love for his grandchildren was unmatched and they meant the world to him. Bruce loved serving others and made an impact on every life he touched. He loved serving the community as a police officer for 42 years. He also served his country in the Army and Army reserves for over 20 years. After retirement. He continued to love sports and spent many years attending sporting events and writing sports columns for the cities of Shelley and Firth. He has touched the lives of countless youth and felt it was important to acknowledge them for their accomplishments. He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his Wife: Leann, and children (Kathy (Shane) their children Alyssa, Austin, Kody, Olivia, Tenley and grandchildren Everly and Londynn. Pat (Shauna) their children Tristan (Hannah), Kaleb and grandchildren Ellie and Cache. Brent (Marni) their children Janiah, Jaiden. Bryce (Tawnya) their children Tucker, Hailey, Logan, Shelby. Sisters Donna and Sherrie. He is preceded in death by his Parents: Vern and Marian Jones, Brothers: Alan and Val and nephews Wayne Smith and David Stephens. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Shelley Stake Center, (325 East Locust Street). The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. and Saturday from 12:30 till 1:40 both at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Taylor Cemetery with military rites by the David B. Bleak Post 93 and the Idaho Army Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK5jIgUtKWSDaaf_ktuV3UA/videos Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. W. 4/7/1941 - 1/28/2023Bruce Jones
