Janet Caroline Hansen Jordan peacefully passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, at home from natural causes under the care of her loving husband, Jim. Janet was born to Otto Hyrum Hansen and Ada Kathryn Balmer on January 31, 1932, in Grant, Idaho. Janet was raised on a farm and grew up knowing the meaning of work. She was her father's "farm hand." She attended school in Lewisville and Midway before graduating from Rigby High School. She took college classes from Weber State University and Ricks College. She was always good with numbers and worked as an accountant and bookkeeper for ASCS, Rudd CPA, Diet Center, Ultimate Direction and Buck's Machine before retiring. Throughout her life, Janet loved sports. Golf, she said, was her therapy. Janet married her eternal companion, James Edward Jordan, on June 15,1991. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 9, 2009. She enjoyed genealogy work and indexed more than 100,000 names. She loved serving as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She held many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ajetta Davis and Alta Phillips; stepson, Paul Hilbert; stepdaughter, Debbi Lynn Jordan; and granddaughter, Emily Miller. She is survived by her husband, Jim; a brother, Marv (Chee) Hansen; and daughters, Twila Pratt (Jerry) and Cindy Miller (M. Lee). She was grandmother to 10 and has 34 great grandchildren. Extended children James Hilbert, David Hilbert, Mike Gebarowski, Debbie Roeh, Matt Gebarowski, and James Theron Andrew Jordan. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Rd.) with Bishop Warren Peterson officiating. A viewing will be held from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Teton/Newdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple building fund. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Janet 1/31/1932 - 2/8/2019Caroline Jordan