Katie Marie Jordin, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece, passed away on January 18, 2021. Katie was 40 years old. Katie was born December 12, 1980. She was but a small package at birth, weighing in at just 2 pounds, 4 ounces and, as her mother later said, it was all heart. After a long struggle in the hospital, Katie emerged a fully healthy, beautiful, happy little girl. Throughout her life, Katie was a fun-loving citizen. She loved vacations with her family, and loved gardening, sports, music, dancing and fashion. She possessed a sweet soul, a big heart and a happy, dazzling smile. She played the piano and sang beautifully. She was an avid reader and immersed herself in books for hours at a time. Katie attended Ethel Boyes Elementary, Eaglerock Jr. High, Skyline High School and BYU-Idaho. Katie is survived by her mother, Tallene (Tally) Adler, and step-father, David Adler; two daughters, Macy and Abby Jordin; and a son, Carter Johnson; her siblings, Kami Archibald, Travis Archibald, Eric Archibald and Tyler Archibald (Courtney); three nieces, Sienna Young, Taylor Archibald and Jade Archibald; and a nephew, Finn Archibald; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her family loved her dearly, and mourns her premature passing. Katie was preceded in death by her father, Scott S. Archibald; maternal grandparents, Talmage P. and Maurine N. Grimmett; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Mae Archibald. Private graveside services will be held on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfunerahome.com. Katie 12/12/1980 - 1/18/2021Jordin
