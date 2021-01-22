Katie Jordin

Katie Marie Jordin, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece, passed away on January 18, 2021. Katie was 40 years old. Katie was born December 12, 1980. She was but a small package at birth, weighing in at just 2 pounds, 4 ounces and, as her mother later said, it was all heart. After a long struggle in the hospital, Katie emerged a fully healthy, beautiful, happy little girl. Throughout her life, Katie was a fun-loving citizen. She loved vacations with her family, and loved gardening, sports, music, dancing and fashion. She possessed a sweet soul, a big heart and a happy, dazzling smile. She played the piano and sang beautifully. She was an avid reader and immersed herself in books for hours at a time. Katie attended Ethel Boyes Elementary, Eaglerock Jr. High, Skyline High School and BYU-Idaho. Katie is survived by her mother, Tallene (Tally) Adler, and step-father, David Adler; two daughters, Macy and Abby Jordin; and a son, Carter Johnson; her siblings, Kami Archibald, Travis Archibald, Eric Archibald and Tyler Archibald (Courtney); three nieces, Sienna Young, Taylor Archibald and Jade Archibald; and a nephew, Finn Archibald; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her family loved her dearly, and mourns her premature passing. Katie was preceded in death by her father, Scott S. Archibald; maternal grandparents, Talmage P. and Maurine N. Grimmett; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Mae Archibald. Private graveside services will be held on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfunerahome.com. Katie 12/12/1980 - 1/18/2021Jordin