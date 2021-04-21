Colette Oakey Jorgensen, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 16, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was born on January 16, 1956, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Gary and Floriene Oakey. Colette grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School in 1974. She then attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, where she earned a degree to be a dental assistant. She married Lynn Hans Jorgensen on August 16, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Colette lived in Idaho Falls all her life. She worked in the dental field for 38 years and most recently worked for Encompass Home Health & Hospice for 8 years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was also a member of a local quilt club. She had many hobbies that included sewing, quilting, reading, gardening, genealogy, and spending time with her family. Colette was extremely loving and kind to all she met. She loved to serve others. She loved her family immensely and was a true friend to all. Colette is survived by her husband, Lynn Jorgensen; her daughters: Melissa (Andy) Stockhoff of San Antonio, Texas, Whitney (Tom) Rice of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her sons: Nate (Cami) Jorgensen of Queen Creek, Arizona, Michael (Megan) Jorgensen of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her sisters: Gaylen (Stephen) Spataro of Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, Lynette Denning of Orem, Utah, and Marcene Romrell of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her brother Kendel (Amy) Oakey of Orem, Utah; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Gary and Floriene Oakey; two grandsons: Carter and Trenton Jorgensen. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Idaho Falls South Stake Center, 2051 S. Emerson Dr., Idaho Falls, with Bishop Edward Merwin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, and one hour prior to the services both at the church. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Colette 1/16/1956 - 4/16/2021Oakey Jorgensen
+1