Dana Lee Jorgensen, age 75 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away on December 10, 2018 at EIRMC surrounded by family. Dana was born in 1943 in Ogden, Utah. As a child, she lived in Utah with her family until 1950 where she moved to Monteview, Idaho. Dana made many memories and lifelong friends in Mud Lake, Idaho. She helped in the family store, Monteview Merch. until she married Vernon Keller on February 10, 1961. She graduated from the West Jefferson high school that same year. They had four children together and later divorced. Dana enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning, and crafts. We tease that her true love in life was shopping and cleaning. She married Tom Jorgensen on April 21, 1989. They enjoyed golfing, traveling, attending baseball games, and going to Yuma for the winter. Dana was preceded in death by her parents Anthony John Favero and Margret Hooper Favero. She is survived by her husband Tom Jorgensen of Idaho Falls, ID, children Leesa Keller of Cornville, AZ, Kim (Pat) Cornell of Silverlake, OR, Doug (Angela) Keller of Lake Helen, FL, Nattalie (Keith) Bradley of Rigby, ID, Kathy Jorgensen of Idaho Falls, ID, Kelly (Pat) Decker of Buffalo, MN, Kyle (Alesha) Jorgensen of Shelley, ID, Kendall (Sandy) Jorgensen of Idaho Falls, ID, her siblings Tony (Marcy) Favero of Moses Lake, WA, Debbie Favero of Vancouver, WA, Greg Favero of Moses Lake, WA, 19 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 17th, 2018 10:30 am at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home with a visitation 30 minutes prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Idaho Falls Food Bank, Community Food Basket. They can be contacted at (208) 524-0994. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com. Dana 10/10/1943 - 12/10/2018Lee Jorgensen