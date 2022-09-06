John Gordon Jorgensen, 83, (February 18, 1939 - September 4, 2022). John Jorgensen of Ashton, Idaho completed his earthly journey on Sunday afternoon, September 4th, surrounded by his family. He will be missed for his love of life and his love for others, along with his dedication to family, community, and to God. John was born at home in Lincoln, Idaho as the 6th of 7 children to Andrew and Elsie Jorgensen. John's young years were filled with sports, hunting, and family as he attended schools in Lincoln and Iona and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1957. After high school, John worked for the Forest Service, U & I Sugar Factory, and US Geological Survey. John proudly served in the US Navy. After the Navy, he began work at Cominco American Fertilizer company in Idaho Falls. At Cominco American, John worked his way up to fertilizer and chemical salesman which eventually led him to Ashton. John grew to have many close business and friend relationships in this work and was a very successful salesman which led to overseeing the construction and becoming the Plant Manager of the fertilizer plant currently known as Valley Ag in Ashton. In 1970, John met JoAnn Syhre and on July 1971, they were married. They were blessed with two children, Jim (1973) and Julie (1974). Eventually, they brought their family to Ashton and this is where they raised their children and have loved and become beloved members of the community. John was a member of Ashton Oddfellows Lodge #88, North Fremont Booster Club, Ashton Rotary Club, Ashton Chamber of Commerce. He served several terms as a member of the Ashton City Council. John and JoAnn loved life together in square dancing, camping, card playing, family activities, raising children, taking grandchildren on adventures, taking their RV on the road, and anything where they could be together. John's faith in Christ is important to him and he was an active member of the Ashton Community United Methodist Church where he has been very involved in Methodist Men. John enjoyed the coffee shop, Colorado Rockies baseball, the Bar J Wranglers, and singing songs to his grandchildren. John is a favorite uncle of his many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and so on. He loved to lead his family in singalongs or games anytime he could get an audience. John was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Elsie Jorgensen, brothers, Carlyle Jorgensen, Andrew Lee Jorgensen, and Malcom Jorgensen, and sisters, Deloris Mathiasen and Belva Richerson. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, JoAnn Jorgensen along with children, Jim (Mamie) Jorgensen of Ashton, and Julie (Bryan) Shumway of Iona, ID, a sister Christina Granger of Goose Creek, SC, six Grandchildren, Nora, Maren, Rebekah, Alex, Andy, and Emma. Services will be held on Thursday, September 8th, 11:00 AM, at Ashton Community United Methodist Church under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home with Pastor Russell Rhodes officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 7th from 5:30-7 PM at Baxter Funeral Home and from 10 - 10:45 AM at the church prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Rexburg Hospice and the doctors and nurses at Davita (formerly Yellowstone) Dialysis. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com John 2/18/1939 - 9/4/2022Jorgensen