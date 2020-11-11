Norma Kay Farman Jorgensen, 75, of Dubois, Idaho died at 12:15 AM on November 7, 2020 in Rexburg, ID. Norma was born to Otto Leman Hadley Farman and Charity Louise Bradley Farman on June 28, 1945 in Caldwell, ID. She was raised in rural western Idaho where she met and married Orvin Jorgensen. They raised their 6 children in Dubois where Norma befriended all she met. She served her neighbors through her church, in 4-H and in a myriad of ways on her own. Norma loved the outdoors as evidenced by her gardens and love of animals (especially horses). She was a skilled homemaker baking bread, canning fruit, crocheting and quilting. She enjoyed reading, singing, playing piano/organ and especially making the world a magically fun place for children. She radiated smiles and positive words to everyone. She served an LDS mission with her husband to the Cebu Philippines Temple Mission after serving as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. Norma is survived by her husband Orvin, sons Greg and Cory (Tamara) Jorgensen of Idaho Falls, daughters Shari (Wayne) Edwards of Provo, Crystal (Wade) Lowder of Pocatello, Raelyn (Phillip) Wilding of Rexburg and Kayla (Dustin) DeCoria of Idaho Falls and sisters Sheryl Farman, Colleen (Ken) Maughan, and Vickie (Joly) Walker. Norma has 21 grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Louise Farman, two sisters Gail Farman and Karen (Ralph) Chase and a brother Mark (Virginia) Farman. Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's honor to The Humanitarian Center; 1415 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401; online at https://ifareahumanitariancenter.org/donate. Or provide a service for someone in need. Due to current health concerns, a private family funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 At the Beaver Creek Ward Chapel in Dubois, ID. A public visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Please follow Idaho's current Stay Healthy Order; https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ Interment will be in the Dubois Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Norma 6/28/1945 - 11/7/2020Kay Jorgensen
