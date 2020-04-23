Trenton "T" Jacob Jorgensen, 7, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his parents. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Trenton was born April 23, 2012, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Michael Gary and Megan Jex Jorgensen. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Templeview Elementary, as part of the District 91 Special Needs Program. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Trenton loved bubbles, balloons, people watching, swinging outside, books, songs, and just being around others. T was the sweetest and happiest little boy there ever was. He brought joy and love to so many people, but most of all to his family! He was loved beyond measure and will always be a part of our lives! He is survived by his parents, Michael and Megan Jorgensen; his brothers: Nixon Jorgensen and Myles Jorgensen all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his grandparents: Lynn and Colette Jorgensen of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Douglas and SueAnn Jex of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his aunt and uncles: Nathaniel (Cami) Jorgensen of Santan Valley, Arizona, Melissa (Andrew) Stockhoff of San Antonio, Texas, Whitney (Thomas) Rice of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jordan (Kelsey) Jex of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mckell Jex of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Morgan (Spencer) Reeves of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his cousins: Jayni, Alex, and Owen Jorgensen all of Santan Valley, Arizona, Noah, Clare, and Abe Stockhoff all of San Antonio, Texas, Thomas and Beckett Rice both of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Kamryn Jex of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Carter; his great-grandparents: Ron and Pat Jex, Grant and Fern Maxfield, Gary and Floriene Oakey, and Marvin and Glenna Jorgensen. Private graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. A live broadcast can be viewed at Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Trenton 4/23/2012 - 4/21/2020Jacob Jorgensen
