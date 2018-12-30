Ruth Neeley Wadsworth Judd, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 23, 2018, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center. Ruth was born March 18, 1926, in Collinston, Utah, to Elmer Raymond Neeley and LaVern Susanna Orchard Neeley. She grew up and attended schools in the Pocatello and Blackfoot areas. She married Melin Jones and they had one son, Terry. Melin was killed during World War II. Ruth married Keith Wadsworth and to this union were born four children: Kris, Keri, Rod and Vicki. They were later divorced. On May 16, 1981, she married Bill Judd in Blackfoot, Idaho. He preceded her in death in 2004. Ruth was Manager of Classifieds for the Post Register. She also was the President of the American Business Women's Association. Ruth was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Our mom loved life and she loved people. She was fun loving and the life of the party. She loved to sing, dance, and laugh. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had a special love for children and they were drawn to her. You could see her on the floor having a tea party with them or going down the slide with them at the playground. Mom remembered everyone's birthday and we all looked forward to that call on our birthdays and listening to her sing Happy Birthday to us. For many years our mom and her sisters met at the mall each day. They looked forward to that time when they could be together and visit. Those beautiful ladies with their white hair were a familiar sight at the food court area. Mom loved spending time with her seven sisters. She was loved and will be missed by so many. She is survived by her children, Kris (Gary) Edgerton of AZ; Keri (Bill) Brown of UT; Rod (Pam) Wadsworth of Idaho Falls, ID; and Vicki Gibson of WA; siblings, Cal Neeley, Joy Phelps, Roma Jean Albiston, Carma Lou Adams, and Beth Ann Forsman; 13 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Jones; grandson, Jamie Brown; husbands, Melin Jones and Bill Judd; brother, Paul Neeley; and sisters, Cloda McCrory, Virginia Williams, and Myrle Seehusen; sons-in-law, Bill Brown and Joe Gibson. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge) in Idaho Falls. Special thanks to Solace Hospice and to the residents and staff at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living for all of your kind and loving support. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ruth 3/18/1926 - 12/23/2018Judd