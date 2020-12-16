Kerry Alan Judy of Shelley, ID died peacefully on December 14th, 2020 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital due to complications caused by COVID-19 at the age of 54. Kerry is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, and children, Ashlee (Brody) Johnson, Kaitlin, Makayla (Riley) Andrus, Madison, Christopher, Jennie, Lyla, and Alexander all of Shelley, and his brothers Val (Kathy) Judy of Shelley, Brett (Katie) Judy of Ammon, Terrel (Traci) Judy of Kirkland, WA, Ryan (Carrine) Judy of Prescott Valley, AZ, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Glenda, and sister, Wendy. Kerry was born in Idaho Falls on July 5th, 1966. He was a strong and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1984 and went on to earn two Associate's degrees from the Eastern Idaho Technical College (now CEI). Kerry started working for the INL for 25 years. He married the love of his life on November 12th, 1994 and they were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 7th, 1996. Together they built a life of joy, happiness, and love in Shelley where they had eight children, six girls and two boys. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, December 18th, 2020, at 11:00am at the Shelley Stake Center (325 E. Locust). The funeral can be watched online at 11:00 a.m. Go to shelleystake.org click Ward Sacrament Meeting Broadcasts and select Shelley Stake Center, it will then take you to a You Tube channel. A viewing will be held the night before at the Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak) in Shelley, Thursday, December 17th at 5:30-7:30pm. Burial will be at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery following the funeral service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Kerry 7/5/1966 - 12/14/2020Alan Judy