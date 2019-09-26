Raymond L. Judy, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. Raymond was born January 28, 1943, in Idaho Falls, to Ira Judy and Dorothy May Hammer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. He also attended Votech and received his Associate's degree there. In 1970, he married Peggy Lowe in Idaho Falls. Together, they had three children. They later divorced. Raymond made his home in Idaho Falls. Before his medical retirement, he worked as the Chief Water Plant Operator for the City of Idaho Falls Water Department. Raymond was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and going for rides in his pickup truck. Raymond is survived by his loving sisters, Venita Peterson of Idaho Falls, ID, and Susann (Kim) Kohler of Shelley, ID; brother, Kent (Karen) Judy of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Danielle (Kim) Steele of Shelley, ID, and Heidi (Mark) DeGarlais of Idaho Falls, ID; 2 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Dwain Judy; son, Justin Judy; and grandsons, Kade and Dillon Judy. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at the 21st Ward Building (1155 1st Street) with Bishop Bradley Scholes officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service, both visitations at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Raymond 1/28/1943 - 9/23/2019Lewis Judy