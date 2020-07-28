Our Mom, Rosemary Juenke was born February 5, 1938 to Glen R. and Sylvia D. Hansen in Thornton, Idaho. She attended schools in the Rigby and Hamer areas, graduating from Rigby High School. She went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Sacred Heart Hospital, where she enjoyed helping people to heal. While working in Idaho Falls, she met her tall, dark, and handsome sailor, who was training in the Nuclear Navy Program. George Richard Juenke won her heart and they were married on June 6, 1958. They would eventually be the parents of three sons and a daughter. Early in their marriage, they lived on the east coast, enjoying the adventures of Navy life. When dad left the Navy, they came back to Rigby permanently establishing their home. Mom was an active force in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often serving in more than one position. She served as a teacher in Relief Society and Sunday School. She served as a Primary teacher for nearly twenty years, ultimately concluding her service when her own youngest child graduated from Primary. Mom however taught us best at home through example and love. Mom was extremely compassionate, always seemed to know just when someone needed something with her special touch. You could always find her checking on someone either in person or on the phone. A talent that served her well in her 35 years as a compassionate service leader. She was an angel of mercy to many in a time of need. If you want to honor her- be an angel of mercy for another. Mom loved to read, garden, quilt, embroidery, and serve. On July 22, 2020- mom got a better offer; she slipped away from us through the veil and back into the arms of our dad. She is preceded in death by our dad and brother Lonnie, her parents, brother Larry Hansen and sisters Lucile Johnson and Ruby Ellis. She is survived by the three of us: Ben, Brian (MartyAnn), and JoEtta and nine abundantly loved grandchildren and three adored great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who were treated and loved as her own and a sister Virginia Booth. We invite you to help us celebrate 82 years of a life well lived. We will hold graveside services on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery (East Menan Lorenzo Highway). We will gather with family and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street in Rigby. We ask that you wear a mask, practice social distancing and be kind and considerate to each other. If you feel unwell, have recently been exposed, or have a family member suffering from COVID please remain at home and remember mom in your heart. For your comfort, you may wish to bring a chair, a bottle of water and umbrella to the cemetery. We wish to thank Dr Kenneth Krell; Dr. Douglas Blank; the awesome ICU nurses and staff at EIRMC that cared for mom and helped us in this journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in mom's honor to Primary Children's Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Center, or LDS Philanthropies Humanitarian Aid Fund. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Rosemary 2/5/1938 - 7/22/2020Juenke
