James "Jim" Bradley Just, age 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away at his home on October 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 21, 1953, to Charles James Just and Thora Johnson Just, Jim grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho attending O.E. Bell Middle School (home of the "Fighting Kittens"), and graduating from Skyline High School. During his high school years, Jim was a member of Skyline's track, football, and basketball teams, as well as President of the Boys Federation. Jim continued his education at the University of Idaho, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Business with a major in management; and a Master of Business Administration. During college, Jim was a very involved member of Beta Theta Pi. He remained very close to his fraternity brothers and school friends throughout his life. Jim had a very successful 37-year career with Seattle's Crane Aerospace, quickly climbing the corporate ladder to become the Director of Contracts. He loved his job and was very much respected in the industry as a legendary negotiator. Jim traveled all over the world representing his company in negotiations with Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Airbus, and many others, and continued to telecommute until his death. Jim met his wife Betsy in 1991 while working in Seattle. They married and lived in Everett, Washington, until 2014, when they moved back to Idaho Falls to be closer to family and especially his only surviving parent, his mother, Thora. Jim's eagerness for learning never wavered. He was a voracious reader with an amazing memory that allowed him to recall highly detailed facts of U.S. and European history, war battles, and biographies with ease. Jim had a keen interest in local history as well. This was partially derived from the fact that Jim is a descendent of early pioneers, Nels and Emma Just, who settled in the Idaho Falls area in the late 1860's. Jim and his family have been very involved in supporting and preserving the local museums, homesteads, and family history. Jim was a naturally talented athlete who loved skiing and downhill racing, cars, music, and fishing. He especially cherished his time pheasant hunting with his beloved Brittany Spaniels. Jim always had a tender spot for animals, once rescuing a tiny baby kitten that he found abandoned in a field while bird hunting on Thanksgiving Day, that he named "Birdie." All Jim's other animals were always named after admired downhill skiers. Jim was funny, smart, loyal, and passionate. He sincerely loved his family and friends. His infectious sense of humor and quick wit, combined with his kind and fair heart, made easy work of building lifelong friendships. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Betsy Just; brother Charles Craig Just; and mother, Thora Johnson Just, all of Idaho Falls; sister, Janet Renae Just-Hill of Texas; and younger brother, Joel Elliot Just of Nevada. He is predeceased by his father, Charles James Just. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held in Spring 2021. Photo memory gallery may be viewed and condolences sent to the family online at: www.woodfuneralhome.com James 2/21/1953 - "Jim" 10/29/2020Just
