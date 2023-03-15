On March 12, 2023, in the early morning, Daniel V. Justesen, 70, of Idaho Falls, was taken from this world. He was no longer suffering from his horrible disease. He could celebrate with his loved ones and be whole again. Dan was born May 27, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Calvin Dean Justesen and Donna Rae Lowe Justesen. He was the middle child and only son out of three children. He was raised in Idaho Falls where he attended Dora Erickson Elementary, Claire E. Gail Junior High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He excelled in the mechanic department and received awards at the State Competition in Automotive Mechanics. On October 4, 1969, Dan married the love of his life, Verda Nell Helm in Idaho Falls. Dan and Verda welcomed their first child in April of 1970, Corey Dan Justesen. His son, Corey, was given his heavenly wings just eleven short months later. This was a very hard and difficult time for the two. They were able to be strong for each other. In April 1972, they welcomed another little boy into their lives, Eric D. Justesen. In September 1975, Douglas Dean Justesen was welcomed. The boys brought such joy to their lives, but hope for a daughter was always there. In the Fall of 1978, they were able to buy a home in Lincoln where they have resided since. In late June 1979, Dan's wish for a little girl was granted. Amy Lynn Justesen was born and had her dad wrapped around her finger from the first smile. Dan was so proud of his children and their accomplishments. In 1973, Dan decided to follow in his father's footsteps and became a truck driver. He worked for many companies until he was able to buy his own truck in 1984. In 1991, Dan leased to Cedarpoint Trucking in Rexburg. He drove for Cedarpoint until May 20, 2022. He was hoping to retire in 2023 after driving for 50 years, but he was forced to stop after only 49 1/2 years and over 7 1/2 million miles accident free. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dan and Verda solemnized their marriage in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 19, 1999, with many family members and friends around. Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, tinkering around at the shop, and watching the world go by. He will be missed by many whose lives he was able to touch. On May 23, 2022, Dan was given a devastating diagnosis of esophageal cancer. He would complete radiation and continued with chemotherapy. He fought with all his strength with Verda standing by his side. He rarely complained, his response was, "I'm fine." Dan is survived by his eternal companion and loving wife of 53 years, Verda Nell Justesen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Eric D. (Angela) Justesen of Hyde Park, UT; son, Douglas Dean (Tara) Justesen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Amy Lynn (Gregory) Andrus of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Deana (Dennis) Mondy of Iona, ID; sister, Darla (Roger) Cox of Ammon, ID; mother-in-law, Ione Helm of Smoot, WY; 6 grandchildren, Dylan (Phoebe) Justesen, Breanna (Hunter) Woodbury, Shyan (Jamie) Hansen, Courtnee (Jace) Wright, Delaynie Justesen, and Colton Andrus; 1 great-grandson, Ivan Hansen; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his son, Corey Dan Justesen; his parents, Calvin Dean "Shorty" and Donna Rae Justesen; and father-in-law, Ernest Abraham Helm. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live on Dan's obituary page at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Daniel 5/27/1952 - 3/12/2023V. Justesen
+2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.