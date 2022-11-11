Donna Rae Justesen, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter. She was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Donna was born June 15, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Daniel Wesley Lowe and Loveda Butte Lowe. She grew up and attended schools in Mud Lake. On November 7, 1947, she married Dean Justesen in Idaho Falls. Donna and Dean made their home in Idaho Falls where Donna worked as a CNA for Good Samaritan nursing home for 22 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed camping, crafting, and reading. Donna is survived by her loving daughter, Deana (Dennis) Mondy of Iona, ID; son, Daniel (Verda) Justesen of Idaho Falls; daughter, Darla (Roger) Cox of Ammon, ID; sisters, Sally Scheer of Iona, ID; Lynda Judy of Ammon, ID, Peggy Lowe of Idaho Falls, Sherry (Jon) Bengston of Tampa, FL; brother, Dennie (Vicky) Lowe of Ammon, ID; sisters, Vicki (Garret) VanTussbrock of Eagle Mountain, UT, Hope (John) Watson of St. George, UT; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Loveda Lowe; husband, Dean Justesen; grandson, Corey Justesen; and 11 siblings. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donna 6/15/1931 - 11/8/2022Rae Justesen
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.