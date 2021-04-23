Charles Kahl

Charles Kahl, age 83, Fort Collins, CO. Charles was married to Julianne Matthews, St. Anthony, ID, for 61 years. Charles is survived by three daughters, Shelby, Charla and Bonnie, his sister in law Stacy and her husband Thomas Watson of Idaho Falls, and three grandchildren. Memorial arrangements are pending. Charles 2/7/1938 - 3/15/2021James Kahl

