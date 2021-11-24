William Allen (Willy) Kaiser, 36, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident along with his youngest son, Diesel. William David Dye was born on October 16, 1985, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Carma Jean Coleman Dye and Michael David Dye. He spent his first years camping and spending time with his grandparents. After his parent's divorce Carma met Jeff Kaiser and soon after his brother, Brandon, was born. In October of 1989, Jeff adopted William and changed his name to William Allen Kaiser. In 1990, his sister, Jessica, was born. In 1993, his mother died in an automobile accident and Jeff moved the family to Idaho Falls. Jeff remarried and William soon gained 2 more siblings, Larissa and Layla. With 5 children in the home, there was never a dull moment. He was a huge jokester and was always playing tricks on his siblings and friends. The siblings became and are still great friends. Willy loved to ride horses, bicycles, snowmachines, and dirt bikes. He enjoyed going camping. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 2004. He worked several construction jobs and finally found a home as a sheet metal worker. He spent 4 years of apprenticeship. In 2012, he married Kelsey Quigg. To this union his first son, Rykur Kaiser was born. They were later divorced. In 2017, he met Jordan Hays, and from that relationship his son, Diesel Kaiser was born. His greatest enjoyment was spent with his sons. He is survived by his son, Rykur Kaiser of Billings, MT; his dad, Jeffrey Kaiser of Idaho Falls; his sisters: Jessica (Gentry) Phillips of Idaho Falls, ID, Layla (Corey) Burton of Boise, ID, and Larissa McDade of Idaho Falls, ID; his brother, Brandon Kaiser of Idaho Falls, ID; his grandparents: Nancy (Gary) Dunfee of Idaho Falls, ID, Arlo (Barbara) Coleman of Rigby, ID, and Muriel Kaiser of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his son, Diesel Kaiser; his mother, Carma Coleman; his father, Mike Dye; his grandparents: Linda Dye, Brent Dye, and Allen Kaiser. Memorial services for Willy and Diesel will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. William 10/16/1985 - 11/14/2021Allen Kaiser