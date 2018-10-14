Larry Karinen
Larry Albert Karinen, 75, passed on Oct. 9, 2018 in Idaho Falls.
He was born May 2, 1943 to Irene and Charles Karinen in Deadwood, S.D. The family followed work around the west, moving to Washington and then Montana, where he graduated from Belgrade High School and helped lead his team to the state basketball championships.
After high school he worked at Boeing for a year and then attended Montana State University on a football scholarship. The Vietnam War was raging and rather than be drafted he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1966. He fought at Con Thien.
Larry graduated from Montana State University in 1970 with a degree in history and did graduate work at University of Montana. He worked as a logger in the West Yellowstone area to pay for school. During this time he met Janice Lundblade, a fellow MSU student who worked summers at Menzel’s Gift Shop and Penny Store in West Yellowstone. They eloped July 3, 1969 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho because Larry didn’t want to take a day off from work and it was a three day weekend. She made sure to have lots of fun later at their children’s weddings “on his nickel.”
The couple moved to Jan’s hometown of Idaho Falls in 1973 and Larry began a career as manager at Monroc Concrete where he oversaw major building projects including the Broadway Bridge, the Gem State Dam and the Anheuser-Busch and Modelo malt plants. He retired from Valley Ready Mix.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman and fly fisherman who could be found on the South Fork spring, summer and fall. He shared his love of nature with his children on countless hiking, boating and camping trips. He also enjoyed terrifying them with scary stories they demanded.
Jan and Larry spent their retirement traveling the world and spending time with their grandchildren. He was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Trout Unlimited and the Museum of Idaho.
He is survived by his wife, Jan, children, Jennifer (Doug) Bauer, of Lewiston, Idaho; Lara Karinen of Anchorage, AK; Robert (Jenny) Karinen of Lake Stevens, Wash.; brothers, Dallas of Ordway, Colo.; Charles of Lewistown, Mont.; Curtis of Bozeman, Mont.; sister, Denise of Las Vegas, Nev.; and grandchildren, Maddix, Bridger and Piper Bauer; Elyse Wilkson; and Dani and Conrad Karinen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Idaho Falls chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Larry’s story ends as his always did: “to be continued.”
A memorial service will be held in Larry’s honor at 2 p.m. Monday, October 15, 2018, at Saint Paul’s Methodist Church, 1730 St. Clair Rd. in Idaho Falls.
Arrangements made under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home, Idaho Falls, ID.
