Katseanes Leabelle Scott Katseanes Leabelle Scott Katseanes, 94 years young, of Idaho Falls, slipped away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, to join her loving husband, Andrew Katseanes, who preceded her passing in 2002. She was born January 6, 1927, in Arco, Idaho, the daughter of Albert Leroy Scott and Lois Bird Scott. Leabelle was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Bill and Bud (Sam), and 2 sisters Mary Jo and Ruby. She is survived by her third sister Maria of Idaho Falls. She graduated from Challis High School in 1944. She later attended Idaho State University in Pocatello from 1963 to 1964. She attended Cosmetology School and graduated in July, 1967. Leabelle married the love of her life, Andrew Katseanes on September 6, 1946 in Blackfoot. Together they raised 3 children. Gary (deceased 1994), Sandra Wilson of Idaho Falls and Lea Jean (Randy) Whiting of Mesquite, Nevada. They have 5 grandchildren: Adam, Jerod, JayLean, Jake, and Trevor; and 9 Great Grandchildren: Colton, Kevin, Zach, Noah, Dakota, Teagan, Nola, Scarlett and Tatum. Leabelle and Andrew lived in the Mud Lake area during their early married life, moving to Blackfoot around 1954. They then made their home in Rockford in 1957. Later they settled in Moreland in 1974. After Andrew's passing, Leabelle moved to Idaho Falls in 2007 and lived next to her daughter, Sandra. They earned their livelihood from farming and raising registered Suffolk sheep. They traveled the west to attend many sheep competitions and shows, taking home numerous championship awards. After retiring, together they raised Ostriches on their acreage in Moreland which was a learning experience and a lot of fun. The fondest memories were times spent together on their ranch and cabin on Henry's Lake Flat in Island Park. While the sheep summered on the lush pastures, the family enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding and snowmobiling in the winter. Leabelle was a member of the Elks Lodge Does most of her adult life and contributed to the local Blackfoot Lodge. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints. Together Andrew and Leabelle were involved in 4-H for many years and supported their children, grandchildren and friends with their 4H projects and activities. Leabelle was greatly loved by her family who will miss her dearly. Her favorite sayings were: "Things are as they should be," and "Things happen for a reason." She accepted whatever came her way with a strong will and a gentle spirit. But she also said that it was "hell getting old! " Leabelle was a joy to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed being involved in all of their activities. She was young at heart and always fun to be around. Her loving demeanor, warm hugs and wise advice were always comforting to her friends and family. Leabelle loved to learn new things and she was always researching. One of her many gifts was in natural health. She was incredibly knowledgeable about supplements and taking care of ailments with herbal remedies. She would pass her expertise on to anyone in need. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge and supply of herbs and supplements with friends and family. Another gift she had was being handy. This gentle lady could tear apart her lawn mower and/or rototiller and put it back together so she could finish the job at hand! The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses from Aspen Home Health and Hospice Care; especially Andrea and Ashley, for their compassion and excellent care. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. Covid19 protocols will be in place. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. The family suggest that memorials be made to your local Hospice, Elks Lodge or your favorite charity. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
