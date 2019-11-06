Carolyn Katsma passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. She was born in the Chicago area on September 26, 1937, but grew up in Zeeland, Michigan. She attended Junior College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she met her husband of 60 years, Ken, on a blind date. They were married in September 1959 and after a few more years of university studies in Michigan and Arizona, Carolyn and Ken settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1962. After her children were in elementary school, Carolyn continued her studies and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Idaho State University. Carolyn worked in 3 hospitals in Idaho Falls in Labor & Delivery and Postpartum care finishing her career as Head Nurse. After retirement, Carolyn spent her time hiking, biking, skiing and traveling the world with her husband. She was always up for an adventure: back packing the Appalachian Trail, biking through the Netherlands, climbing Kilimanjaro, trekking in Nepal to Everest Base Camp, downhill skiing in New Zealand and hiking in the Peruvian rain forest in the middle of the night looking for the elusive tapir. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ken Katsma, and her children Richard (Chris) Katsma of Elko, Nevada and Nancy (Gary) Menghini of Golden, Colorado and granddaughter, Jamie (Caleb) Bolyard and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Idaho Alpine Club (PO Box 2883, Idaho Falls, ID 83403-2883) or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Carolyn "Carrie" 9/26/1937 - 10/26/2019A. Katsma