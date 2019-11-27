Yuriko "Lilly" Kawamura, 92, Chubbuck, passed away peacefully at home November 25, 2019. She was born November 4, 1927 in Garland, Utah to Hiyakutaro and Asano Tanaka. She attended local schools in Honeyville and Brigham City, Utah and graduated from the LDS Business College. She helped on the family farm and enjoyed watching and playing softball. She married Akira "Ike" Kawamura on December 15, 1955 in Pocatello, Idaho. They owned and operated the Pinecrest Motor Lodge in Pocatello. Lilly also worked at Farmers Insurance for ten years before she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her home was the center for all family gatherings. She is survived by two daughters, Juline Dursteler of Pocatello, Shauna (Scott) Little of Chubbuck and one son, Kerry (Michele) Kawamura of Idaho Falls, granddaughters Samantha Little, Courtney Little, Kiana Little, Michaela (Jacob) Andrus, Hana Little, Kiley (Dan Bonney) Kawamura and Kiran Kawamura; great granddaughter, Penelope Grey Bonney, sister Namiko (Jim) Ishii and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 2pm - 3pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello. Our family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Encompass Health Hospice and nurses David and Brandie for their kind and compassionate care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542 Lilly 11/4/1927 - 11/25/2019Kawamura