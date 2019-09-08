Bonnie Keele, 90, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died September 4, 2019, at Fairwinds Retirement Community. Bonnie was born on July 29, 1929, in Rupert, Idaho. She was the daughter of Carl and Orreva Rasmussen, and she spent her childhood in Newdale, Idaho. She spoke very affectionately of this special period of her life that she spent with her three siblings: sisters, Yvonne and Freddie, and brother, Kay, as well as many life-long friends from Newdale and surrounding communities. She later moved to Idaho Falls where she attended high school. In 1946, Bonnie was introduced to William (Bill) Keele, who had recently returned from serving overseas during World War II. They were married on December 9, 1947, in Salt Lake City. Bonnie and Bill had two children, a daughter, Billie, and son, Paul. The following years were filled with their professions, all things outdoors, supporting their children's dreams, and spending time with extended family and friends. Upon retirement, Bonnie and Bill were able to travel extensively, pursue their hobbies with even more passion, and spoil their grandchildren. Bill died on February 1, 1991. On September 5,1998, Bonnie married Robert Bean. Although their time together was brief, she had a wonderful second beginning with a thoughtful, fun-loving gentleman. Robert died on October 10, 1999. Bonnie was an energetic and caring woman always ready to lend a helping hand, travel to the next destination, or just visit and enjoy company; she was simply a good person. Her spirit of adventure will be missed by those who survive her but welcomed by those she has joined again. She is survived by her dear sister, Freddie (Ray) Gould; son, Paul (Linda) Keele; grandchildren, Lauren (Max) Shawver, Zachary Way, and Sam (Diana) Keele; great-grandson, Dax Shawver; and son-in law, Carl Way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bill and Robert; siblings, Yvonne and Kay; daughter, Billie; and grandson, Duncan. A special Thank You to the staff and caregivers at Fairwinds whose care, compassion, and friendship she found so comforting. Also, a loving goodbye to Dr. Gene Hodges and staff who meant much more to her than just healthcare providers. Per Bonnie's wishes, a family graveside farewell will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21st at the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bonnie 7/29/2019 - 9/4/2019Keele