Alda Mae Keith, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 27, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Alda Mae was born December 6, 1950, in Bristol, VA, to Oscar William Blackwell and Evelyn Worley Blackwell. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School. She also attended Columbia College in Missouri. On October 8, 1969, she married William F. Keith in Abingdon, VA. Alda Mae and William made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Alda Mae worked as a Finance Officer for Alaska Cable Network. She was a Christian and a member of The Church of the World. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, making jewelry and volunteering in the community. She was known as Mrs. Lovely. Alda Mae is survived by her husband, William F. Keith, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Evelyn Reeves of Juneau, AK; son, William Fitzgerald (Allison) Keith of Nashville, TN; son, Clifford Brian (Jennifer) Keith of Ammon, ID; sister, Lavena (Daniel) Sargent of Juneau, AK; brother, Wallace (Nitay) Blackwell of Juneau, AK; brother, Garland (Patsy) Blackwell of McDonough, GA; brother, Joseph (Brenda) Blackwell of Abingdon, VA; sister, Lisa (Billy) Holt of Kingsport, TN; six grandchildren, Daniel (Ashley) Keith, Audrey (Trevon) Blake, Sidney Keith, Trace Keith, Tyler Keith and Andre Keith; and two great grandchildren, L.J. and Leilani. She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar William Blackwell and her sister, Becky Felty. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Alda 12/6/1950 - 10/27/2019Mae Keith