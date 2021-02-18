Annis Elizabeth Wolfgang Keller, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at MorningStar Senior Living. Annis was born on December 9, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Leland Elliott and Lois Ucilla Mulliner Wolfgang. She grew up in Medicine Lodge and Rexburg, Idaho, where she attended Madison High School. On August 7, 1950, she married Max Villet Killer in Rexburg, Idaho. To this union, two boys were born. They raised their family in Idaho Falls. Max passed away on March 11, 1994. Annis worked for Parks and Recreation and then Idaho Falls High School until her retirement. Annis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She volunteered at HELP, Inc., EIRMC, Idaho Falls Arts Council, and AARP as a Tax Preparer. She enjoyed traveling, was a life master of Bridge, an avid reader, visiting with one of her many friends, but above everything she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons: Forrest Leland (Janice) Keller of Gig Harbor, WA, and Jeffrey Ernest (Angela) Keller of Idaho Falls, ID; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max; sister, Margaret; brothers: Jack and Reo; and her parents. Family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Annis 12/9/1929 - 2/12/2021Elizabeth Keller
