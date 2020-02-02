Dean "B"Keller, 64, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.He was born on May 20, 1955 in Brigham City, Utah, the fourth and last son of Janues Charles Keller and Luda Weaver Keller. He was raised in Brigham City, Utah; Pocatello, Idaho; and Clearfield, Utah. He married Debra "Debbie" Ann Thompson on August 18, 1977 in the Ogden Utah LDS Temple. They began their married life in Blackfoot, Idaho, where Dean worked for Blocks Clothing Store. Their first child, Jason Dean Keller, was born on October 8, 1979, a few weeks before Dean was promoted and transferred to Blocks in St. Anthony, Idaho as assistant manager. They were blessed with a second son, Jeffrey Kendall Keller, on April 13, 1981. A few years later, Dean went to work for Chuck Porter at Porter's Ben Franklin. He was promoted and transferred to the Porter's Ben Franklin store in Soda Springs, Idaho, in July of 1985. Dean and Debbie were living there when they were blessed with a daughter, Lindsey Brooke Keller, on July 22, 1985. Dean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life and served in many different callings, the most recent as an assistant ward clerk. Dean loved his little family very much. His hobbies included skiing with his family, target shooting with his boys when they were in their teens, fishing, and bowling. He bowled on leagues in Rexburg and Idaho Falls and looked forward to his bowling night. Over the past several years he has enjoyed traveling with his family. Dean is survived by his wife, Debbie; his son Jeff (Allison) Keller; his daughter Lindsey Brooke Keller, his grandsons, Daegen Keller (14) and Daxton Keller (7); his brothers, Bruce (Marcia) Keller; and Richard (Dawn) Keller; and many nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Luda Keller; his son, Jason Dean Keller; and his brother, Janues Charles "Charlie" Keller, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, at the Cresthaven Ward chapel, located at 1070 South Second East, Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Flamm Funeral Home located at 61 North First East, in Rexburg, and one hour prior to Monday services at the church. Interment will be at the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Dean 5/20/1955 - 1/29/2020Keller