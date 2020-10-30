Karen Keller Keller Karen Gaye Keller, 83, of Blackfoot, passed away, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bingham Skilled Nursing. Karen was born March 16, 1937 in Thomas, Idaho to Avery LeRoy Goodwin and Margaret Hudson Goodwin. Karen grew up in Thomas and graduated from Snake River High School. She attended Ricks college where she played softball and was involved in Drama. On August 10, 1956 she married Eli Keith Keller in the Idaho Falls Temple. The couple made their home in the Moreland area. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2007. Karen worked as a bus driver for 37 years for the Snake River School District. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held callings in many organizations. She also sang in the Moreland Triple Trio. Karen enjoyed music, singing, oil painting, drama, sports, fishing, and camping. She loved her grand babies and spending time with her family. She was a friend to everyone. Karen is survived by her children, Keith LeRoy (Teresa) Keller, Kendall E. (Stephanie) Keller, Kerry Anne (Chris) Christiansen, KayLynne (Jeffrey) Baldwin, and Kitty Gaye Baron all of Moreland; sisters, Margaret Ann (Don) James, and Rebecca Carole (Gale) Lim; 27 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eli Keith Keller; parents Roy and Margaret Goodwin; daughter, Kyla Jo Keller; and son-in-law, Jeffory Baron. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.