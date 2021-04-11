Gregory Gene Kelley, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away on April 8, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital due to complications of Covid-19. Greg was born on April 14, 1952 in Shelley, Idaho, to Gene Edwards Kelley and Bonnie Nell (Hampton) Kelley. He was the second of five children, with two sisters, Ann and Kris, and two brothers, Paul and Jeff. Greg grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1970. He then went on to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Hong Kong Mission. In 1984, he began working with his father at Kelley Real Estate and Appraisal. He would later be joined by his brother, Jeff, in 1994. During his 37 years as an appraiser, he traveled nearly every road in Idaho. He could give directions to any location from memory and would always include a weather report. On October 16, 1993, Greg married the love of his life, Penni. With his three beloved children from his previous marriage, and her five, they formed a motley crew. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 12, 2011. Their love story was one for the ages. In the early years, they spent many summers on the boat and winters on the ski hill, where Greg served for 25+ years on the National Ski Patrol at Grand Targhee. He passed his love of skiing and adventure onto his children and grandchildren. Greg loved spending time in the mountains. He summited the Grand Teton twice, enjoyed hiking, backpacking, and camping. He and Penni loved traveling and riding his motorcycle. They built their beautiful cabin in Island Park with their bare hands and enjoyed spending time in their own quiet paradise. Words cannot adequately describe the kind of life Greg led. To know him was to love him. Greg is loved beyond measure. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. The invaluable life lessons he taught his children will profoundly affect generations. He had a deep love for his Savior and spent much of his life serving those around him. Greg is survived by his beloved wife Penni Lynn Kelley and their children Matthew (Jessica) Kelley, Meagan (Nicholas) Pierson, Shalynn (Kaleb) Mattingly, Jenn (Jared) Levanger, Justin (Nicole) Hall, Nikol McKean, Nathan (Heather) Hall, Branden (Whitney) Hall; 20 grandchildren, whom he adored; his mother, Bonnie Kelley, and his brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2021, at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley. The family will meet with friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls prior. The family would like to express their profound and sincere gratitude to the doctors, including Dr. John Miller, and the ICU nurses and staff at IFCH for their dedicated and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org), or to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' humanitarian fund. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Greg 4/14/1952 - 4/8/2021Kelley
