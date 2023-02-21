Leola, Maria Christensen Kelley, 88, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023 at the Idaho Falls Morning Star Center. She was born December 4, 1934, in her parent's home of Shelley, Idaho, to Leland C. and Lottie Empey Christensen. Leola was married to Lyle Arnold Millard on April 9, 1954 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. This marriage ended in a divorce. Together they had 6 children. Leola worked several jobs in order to support her family of five as a single mother. While working, she attended the Glen E. Clark Business College. After graduating, she got a job working for Bonniville County as the Commissioner's Secretary for 27 years. She married the love of her life and eternal companion Norman D. Kelley on October 25, 1997 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Norman had three sons from his first marriage. Together they took two families and successfully made them one. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in all women auxiliary organizations. With her sweetheart Norman, they faithfully served missions in the Australia, Perth Mission and the Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission. They also served in the Idaho Falls Temple. Leola's greatest gift was knowing how to be a friend to all. She genuinely loved deeply, and always spread her joy and love freely. Most importantly, her hugs reminded anyone that they are always worthy of love. Truly if there were grades to be given out for one who knew how to love and live a Christlike life, she would be given an A+. Leola is survived by her husband, 8 children, and 120 grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother and sister. In a tragic drowning accident, Leola lost her first born son, Chris Lyle Millard at the age of 18 months. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Woodville First Ward Chapel, 1555 N 700 E in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 A.M. till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxdeJYiOmVl1nbTpUH7nogg/videos Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Leola 12/4/1934 - 2/14/2023Maria Kelley
