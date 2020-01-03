Sally Kellogg, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home, among loved ones, on December 31, 2019. Sally was born on August 26th, 1941, in San Diego, California, to O. K. "Shoey" Shoemaker and Frances Johnson Shoemaker. She had one sister, Shirley Lynn (Shoemaker) Phelps. The family later moved to Idaho where she grew up and attended schools in Shelley and Idaho Falls. Sally attended college at the College of Idaho where she met the love of her life, A. J. Kellogg, on a blind date in 1959. They got married in the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls in 1962. A. J. and Sally had two children, Brad and Jodie. In 1976, A. J. and Sally moved home from North Carolina to be part of Electric Motor Service, the family business that Frances and Shoey started in 1952. Sally followed in her mother's footsteps raising her children and working tirelessly as the "OG" (Boss Lady) at Electric Motor Service. Everyday after school she was home to greet her children. We could hear her playing the piano until we walked through the door then she would quit to hear about our day. If we wanted to listen longer to the piano, we had to sit on the front steps so she didn't know we were there. Sally had a servant's heart and was completely devoted to God, her loving husband of 20,940 days (which translates to 57 years without a break!), her children and her grandchildren. Wherever she lived, she volunteered! You could find her at her children's schools, involved with their sports programs, their scouting programs, the local soup kitchen, and she was always serving in her church by cooking, being the treasurer, helping with vacation Bible school, decorating classrooms, and serving on various committees. She gave her best. It was no secret that her grandchildren were the light of her life. If you didn't know her as Grandma Sally, you probably called her "Sammy." She attended countless sporting events, piano recitals, birthday parties, graduations, and family vacations. She loved planning (and sponsoring!) her grandchildren's senior trips which included Turks and Caicos, Hawaii, Belize and the Dominican Republic, where she spent hours in the sun and would discover the best pina coladas! There is not a better Grandma or a more loved Sammy out there. She enjoyed traveling to her cabin in Island Park, by way of Wood's Garden in Parker, so she could deliver fresh fruits and veggies to her neighbors. From those fruits and vegetables came some of the best homemade meals. Sally always loved to cook for family, friends, neighbors, progressive dinners and the mid-week church programs. Her Thanksgiving feast, Christmas Eve seafood dinner (especially the fried oysters), sugar cookies and ranch dressing were always favorites among family. Most people that knew Sally had a favorite dish or meal or something that she made! She never made a meal without a delicious dessert to follow. Sally loved planting flowers in her yard and then allowing her grandchildren to pick them shortly after. She also enjoyed planting and working in the flower beds at her daughter's house, her daughter-in-law's house, and the church as well! Sally was a firm believer in Retail Therapy and was pretty much a professional when it came to shopping! She could run a sewing machine like no other, loved hosting her Santa party for friends and family, saw nothing wrong with spending hours sunbathing, enjoyed Friday night dinners with friends, and these last few months she loved feeling the cool, fresh air flow through the house, forcing A. J. to wear a coat inside! Special thanks to Dr. Shane Machen, Dr. Brad Adams, Dr. Steven Todd, Dr. Jade Dandy, and a very special nurse, Melissa Smith. Sally is survived by her loving husband, A. J. Kellogg; son, Brad (Angie) Kellogg; daughter, Jodie (Gavin) Mathews; 4 grandchildren, Braxton Kellogg, Taylor (James) Erickson, Hannah Mathews and Haden Mathews; and great-granddaughter, Bennett Erickson, who all love her dearly. She will be missed and remembered every single day. Sally was preceded in death by her sister in 1997, her father in 1997, and her mother in 2005. The family will have had a graveside service prior to the memorial service which will be conducted by the Reverend Dr. Dennis Falasco at 2:00 p.m. on Monday January 6, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen at 301 South Boulevard, Idaho Falls, ID 83401, or your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sally 8/26/1941 - 12/31/2019Kellogg