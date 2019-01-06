Dewey Gordon Kelly passed from this life on Friday, January 4th, 2019 at his home in Idaho Falls (Woodville), where he was born. He was born March 28th, 1935 to William Dewey Kelly and Mary Venna Rockwood Kelly. In his younger years he spent a lot of time with his dad farming and working with cattle, in the Woodville area and he always said that the coldest winter he ever spent was a summer he spent in Mackay with Kenneth and his parents. He became very proficient with a lariat, and could catch them in the dark! He was the third child of four and very active. He loved baseball and playing catch with the kids. He attended schools in Woodville and Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1953. He met and married Bella Darlene Ellsworth, July 16th, 1955. Together they had four children. They later divorced. He married Anita Cox on February 25th, 1972. Together they had two daughters. They later divorced. Dewey spent thirty years driving Greyhound bus and loved the people he served. He made many friends in his travels. Upon retirement he dabbled in farming with his sons and their families (cattle were always a part of the equation) until he physically couldn't. He lived in Arco for a couple years and made new friends there. He will truly be missed. He is survived by a sister, Shirley Kathleen (Loel) Hanson; his kids, Marcus D. (Pamela) Kelly, Mishelle Kelly, Kristopher C. (Angela) Kelly; Elise Kelly and Judith Kelly. He leaves behind fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren with more on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth R. Kelly; a sister, Dora Stevenson and a son, C. Patrick Kelly. As per his wishes there will not be a funeral. The family will hold a memorial service when there is green grass. We love you dad. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Dewey 3/28/1935 - 1/4/2019G. Kelly