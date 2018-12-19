Donna Ella Pohl Kelsey passed away Dec 17, 2018 at her daughter's home in Firth, Idaho. She was born on January 17, 1931, in St. Anthony, Idaho. She was the 5th daughter and 7th child born to George Pohl and Lucy Jane Keele. She was raised and attended school in St. Anthony and Blackfoot, Idaho, graduating from high school in St. Anthony. She was married on October 21, 1948, to William Deloy Kelsey in Blackfoot, Idaho. They were blessed with six children: Cody, Loy, Kerry, Cindy, Jayne and Trina. Four of their children were born while they lived in southern California. They moved back to in Idaho in 1968. She was member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved doing Family History work and researching her ancestors. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, flower arranging, sewing, and painting. She worked for many years in Food Services at Ricks College from where she retired. She spent the last few decades of her life living in Chester, Idaho, enjoying the beauty and peace of the country. She was known for her great sense of humor and was a very fun-loving person. She was always up for another adventure. She is survived by her son Kerry Kelsey of Parker, Idaho, and daughters Jayne Cardenas (Paul) of Firth Idaho, Cindy Worrell of Chester Idaho and Loy Thornock of Rigby, Idaho, 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grand children and 14 great-great-grand children. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George (Frances) and James (Rita) Pohl, and sisters Loma (Reed) Winters, Pauline Koester (Bill), Betty Weiss (Woodrow) and Helen (Savior) Hernandez, her husband Deloy Kelsey, daughter Trina Kelsey and son Cody Kelsey. Services will be held on 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 21, 2018, at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Donna 1/17/1931 - 12/17/2018Kelsey