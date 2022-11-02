Leisa Ray Spaulding Kelsey, 67 beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Rigby, Idaho on October 30, 2022. Leisa is the daughter of Gary and JoAnn Spaulding. She was born on October 5, 1955 at Idaho Falls, Idaho. She attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School in 1973. Leisa married her best friend and love of her life, Scott Kelsey on May 14, 1993 They lived in Idaho Falls and later made their home in Rigby. Leisa and Scott enjoyed many hours of camping and fishing. She loved spending time with her family. Her favorite activity was attending family picnics on the river. She also loved bowling and volunteering at the Jefferson County Museum. Leisa was also a member of the Women's Jefferson County Posse. She cherished her friends and always looked forward to the monthly luncheons with them. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had a strong testimony of her Savior. She was very grateful to her ward members who helped her whenever it was needed. Leisa is survived by her husband Scott Kelsey, her daughter Amanda Kae Baker (Mike Baker) of Idaho Falls, stepchildren, Michael Kelsey (Amy), Tyrone Swan and Allison Young (Michael), her father, Gary Spaulding of Rigby, sisters, Sherri Hunting (Jim, deceased) of Rigby, Kristy Johnson (Kirk) of Rigby, Karen Bowen (Eddie) of Idaho Falls, Mary Ann Stanger (Kevin) of Rexburg, Toni Dalley (Layne) of Idaho Falls, Heidi Hart (Sheldon) of Menan, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeramy Todd Spaulding, her mother JoAnn Nielsen Spaulding, mother and father-in-law, Dave and Nina Kelsey. Services will be held on Saturday, November 5th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 198 North 4300 East in Rigby, Idaho 83442. A visitation will be held at Eckersell's Funeral Home on Friday, November 4th from 6 to 7:30 and before the services from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Iona Cemetery in Iona, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Leisa 10/5/1955 - 10/30/2022Ray Kelsey
