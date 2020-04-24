Betty Kelso, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 22, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Betty was born on March 19, 1925, in Elyria, Ohio to Lester Kelso and Ruth Gilder Kelso. She grew up in Elyria and attended Ely Elementary and Elyria High School. While in Ohio, she worked as a waitress and short order cook. She also tended children, worked at Wyckell Dry Cleaning in Elyria and later, Paramount Cleaning in Idaho Falls, a war plant. Betty married Walter A. Kelso on June 20, 1956. She loved to bake, sew, and complete puzzles. Most of all, she adored all of her friends' children. She is survived by her step-son, Allen Kelso; 5 step-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren, and 18 step-great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; parents; three sisters, one brother, two brothers-in-law, one grandson, one granddaughter, and a daughter-in-law. Betty will be buried in Fielding Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Betty 3/19/1925 - 4/22/2020Louise Kelso
