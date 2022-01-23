Larry James Kennedy slipped peacefully away in his Idaho Falls home Friday, January 21, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Larry was born February 16, 1946, to James Arthur and Ethel (Christensen) Kennedy. He spent his early years in Island Park; the family then moved to Basalt where Larry graduated from Firth High School. Larry spent two years in the US Army from 1966 to 1968 with a year in Korea. It was then back to Idaho where he lived the rest of his life in the Idaho Falls area. Larry was a born and bred Idaho native and took full advantage of all that nature had to offer. He loved to fish, hunt, float the Idaho rivers, and camp. Larry was a fun "storyteller" and loved to entertain family and friends with his adventures. Larry was a carpenter by trade and spent his career framing homes, installing windows, and putting on roofs and siding. He had a high standard for his work and expected those who worked with him to work as hard as he did. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and three wives Mary Taylor, Sharon Barzee and Shirley Rawls; and step-grandson Kevin Scott Clegg. He is survived by three siblings, Rowland of Aida, Oklahoma; Bruce of Blackfoot; Amy Roan of Provo, Utah; his son, Seth James and grandson, Dean of Seattle; step-children, Jeri Briggs of Kanab Utah; Trisa Mettsen, James Mettson and Dennis Clegg of Idaho Falls; Nicholas Clegg of Vale, Oregon; Mike Meirdall of Alabama. A celebration of life event will be held this spring. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Larry 2/16/1946 - 1/21/2022James Kennedy