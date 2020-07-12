Richard J "Joe" Kennedy, 74 of Idaho Falls, passed away April 12, 2020, at his home. Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 restrictions at the time of Joe's passing a tribute to honor him was delayed until now. In honoring Joe's wishes he was cremated and he did not want a formal funeral service. A graveside tribute will be held at 1:00 p.m., July 17, 2020, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls (South end of section NP4). Military rights will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and Idaho Honor Guard. As chairs will not be provided please feel free to bring your own if you wish. Due to the continued circumstances of the COVID-19 please be respectful of others. Please no flowers. If you wish you can donate in Joe's honor to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, 1810 Moran Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401, or to the Huntsman's Cancer Institute, 2000 Circle of Hope Drive #1950, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112. A full obituary was previously published and can be viewed on Coltrin Mortuary's website under Joe Kennedy. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Following the tribute there will be a luncheon from 2:00-4:00 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsey Blvd, Idaho Falls. Please join Joe's family. Richard 8/12/1945 - (Joe) 4/12/2020Kennedy
