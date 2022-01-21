Elizabeth Ann Ker, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 18, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Ann was born September 12, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ray Metcalf and Marjorie Bloxham Metcalf. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She attended the University of Idaho. She then came home to receive her LPN at LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls. On June 18, 1965, she married Keith Douglas Ker in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ann and K.D. made their home in Idaho Falls, where they raised their three daughters and Ann worked as a sales clerk in the high end fashion industry. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed shopping, maintaining a clean home, peace and quiet, and she loved QVC. Above all, Ann loved her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially chatting with them about anything and everything. Ann is survived by her loving husband, K.D. Ker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Lisa Ann Ker, Angie (Brad) Kellogg, and Natalie Bernabee, all of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Rodney Metcalf of Idaho Falls, ID; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Metcalf, father-in-law, Keith M. Ker; and brother-in-law, Steven Ker. At her request, no services will be held. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hands of Hope Hospice for the loving care they gave to Ann. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ann 9/12/1945 - 1/18/2022Ker