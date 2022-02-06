Gilbert (Gil) Earl Kerbs, 76, was born April 21, 1945, in Rupert, Idaho, to Alex and Ethel Kerbs, and passed away February 2, 2022, surrounded by family. He graduated from Minico High and Ricks College and studied industrial arts at BYU. He met Gwen Burgess in band class and they started dating during their senior year of high school. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 25, 1965. They had two daughters and three sons. Gil eventually settled his family in Sugar City, Idaho, where he started his own electrical contracting business. He made a career change in his early forties and became a Farmer's Insurance Agent in Rexburg until his retirement in 2005. In 2014 Gil and Gwen relocated to the LaBelle area to be closer to family. Gil was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully his whole life in a variety of callings in the Elder's Quorum, Sunday School, and Young Men's. He especially loved his time on campus as Bishop of a married student ward. During the latter part of his life, he worked at the Rexburg temple and also spent many hours indexing and arbitrating for FamilySearch. Gil's passions in life included woodworking, music, motorcycles, camping, technology, and family. He never met a stranger and cherished his memories of motorcycle trips with friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Gwen, children: Wendy (Trent) Summers, Rexburg, Idaho; Stacy (Dale) Jackson, Yuma, Arizona; Mitchell (Michelle) Kerbs, Layton, Utah; Matthew (Jamie) Kerbs, Pocatello, Idaho; Cameron (Nicole) Kerbs, Rexburg, Idaho; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Monday, February 7 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. The funeral will be Tuesday, February 8 at 11:00 AM at the Rigby East Stake Center (4021 E 300 N, Rigby), with a viewing before the funeral from 10:00 to 10:45. Interment will be at the Sugar City Cemetery. The family would like to thank Seasons Medical, Temple View Transitional Care Center, and Encompass Health and Hospice for their kind and tireless care of Gil. Gilbert (Gil) 4/21/1945 - 2/2/2022Kerbs