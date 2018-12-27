Roberta Marie "Bobby" Kern, 59, of Idaho Falls, died December 23, 2018, at EIRMC. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. She was born October 13, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa to Paul and Gladys (Darling) Shepherd. She lived in Dubuque, Iowa for most of her life. She attended Hempstead High School graduating in 1978. After high school she attended the University of Dubuque. On August 8, 1988, she married Michael Albert Kern in Dubuque. She worked for Department of Human Services in Dubuque as an Income Maintenance Supervisor, and for the State of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as a Self-reliance Specialist. Bobby was a member of the Catholic Church. Bobby enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, music, dancing and especially spending time with her family and many friends. Bobby was loved by all for her sense of humor, kindness to others, but mostly her inner strength and beauty. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Kern of Idaho Falls; brothers: Don McMullen of Dubuque, IA, Mike (Cathy) Shepherd of Janesville, WI, Pat (Barb) Shepherd of Peosta, IA and Jim Shepherd of Dubuque, IA; a sister, Kathy (Ron) Koppes of Dubuque, IA and many nieces and nephews. Bobby was preceded in death by her daughters: Michelle and Malinda Kern; Grandsons: Jack and Gage Kern; her parents: Paul and Gladys Shepherd; her brother, Wally; her in-laws: Albert and Elizabeth Kern; and her grandparents. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the Michelle and Malinda Scholarship Fund at the College of Eastern Idaho. By mail to: CEI Foundation, Building 3, Administration, 1600 South 2500 East, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404 or online at https://ceigiving.org/. Funeral Services will be held at 6p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m. prior to the service at the mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com Roberta 'Bobby' 10/13/1959 - 12/23/2018Kern