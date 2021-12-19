Shirley Alice Kidd, 86, of St. George, Utah, passed away December 15, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona, where she loved to spend her winters. Shirley was born May 15, 1935, in De Graff, Ohio, to Clarence Cessna Cummings and Opal Belle Kaylor Cummings. She was the youngest girl and eighth of ten children. Her family moved from Ohio her Junior year of high school to Arco, Idaho, where she graduated Valedictorian from Butte High in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart, Verl Jensen, that same year. Two grown children, many moves, and 31 years later they were divorced. Shirley married Lynn Kidd on June 13, 1985. They had 29 years together in Idaho Falls, Idaho before his death on November 7, 2014. She spent more years in Idaho Falls than any other location. Shirley converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1954, and served in numerous capacities. She was an avid genealogist and loved to share information with her family. She also enjoyed shopping, collecting, bargains, decorating, making crafts, reading, traveling, camping, and especially spending time with family. She was devoted to her family, her religion, and her country. Shirley was a proud grandma when she earned her bachelor's degree and graduated with high honors from ISU - we were all so very proud of her. Over the years she co-owned several businesses in Nampa, Riverside, & Arco, all in Idaho. She also did both medical and legal secretarial work, taught at ISU, and was a Trainer at the INEL when she retired. Shirley left behind her brother Rody (Jonell) Cummings, of Blackfoot, Idaho; her son, V. Allen (Chris) Jensen, of Blackfoot, Idaho; her daughter, Deanna (Leonard) Decker, of Yuma, Arizona; Lynn's daughters, Kerri (Brent) Thompson, Jodi (Robby) Denning, & Nichole (Kelly) Aldinger all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and especially JoJo her loyal shih tzu. She was reunited in death to her husband, Lynn Kidd; her parents, Clarence and Opal Cummings; a stillborn son & granddaughter; her siblings, Eileen, Clifford, Herschel, Lawrence, Virginia, Evelyn, Richard, & Lewis; and her faithful poodle Sampson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021. at 2895 S 8th Ave., Yuma, AZ. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Shirley 5/15/1935 - 12/15/2021Kidd
