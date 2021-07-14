Mary Veda Kienlen, age 90, of Buhl, Idaho passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2021. She was born in Shelley, Idaho on November 22, 1930, to James and Violet Shaw. Mary graduated from Shelley High School and married the love of her life, Joseph Kienlen, in 1949. They had four children: James, Gala, Jon, and Mary Jo. She had 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Mary returned to her education after raising their children and graduated from the x-ray program at Sacred Heart Hospital in 1971. She enjoyed a 30-year career as a radiologic technician at Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital and later at the Magic Valley Region Medical Center. Mary and Joe settled in Buhl, on the Snake River, in the 1970's. She loved her home and having people visit. Many family gatherings and memories were made in their home, swimming, picking fruit, and playing in the art room. All who knew Mary knew her quick wit and sharp intelligence. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed hosting family parties or just a neighbor for coffee. Most of all, she delighted in fierce competition as a Duplicate Bridge Master. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jo (Hal) Frazier of Hansen, Idaho; and Gala (Ron) Tigue of Buhl, Idaho; two sons, Jim Kienlen (Julie) of Bliss, Idaho; and Jon Kienlen of Boise, Idaho; and her sisters, Lois Draper and Luana Richardson, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mary's life will be celebrated at her home on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. All who knew and cared about Mary are welcome. Swimming is encouraged. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com. Mary 11/22/1930 - 7/10/2021Veda Kienlen