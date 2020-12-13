Elmo Wayne Killian, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away on December 11, 2020, at EIRMC, from a broken heart seven short days after his eternal companion Margie's passing. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice and EIRMC after suffering a stroke. Wayne was born January 9, 1942, in Lewisville, Idaho, to Elmo Lloyd Killian and Rowena Dixon Killian. He grew up and attended schools in Lewisville and graduated from Rigby High School. He also attended Idaho State University and received his masters' degree in mathematics. On September 7, 1962, he married Margie LaVena Merrill in Lewisville, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in January 2007. Wayne and Margie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Wayne worked as a Computer Software Engineer for the INL. Wayne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Idaho Falls Temple for five years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, playing cards and dominos, woodworking, watching BYU and Broncos football, and especially watching his grandson's games. Most of all he loved Marge's desserts. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Susan Judd of Springville, UT; son, Steven (Wendy) Killian of Henderson, NV; son, Scott (Patricia) Killian of Pocatello, ID; sister, Dixie Denkers of Pocatello, ID; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Lavena Killian; parents, Elmo and Rowena Killian; and brother-in-law, James Denkers. Wayne did not want to live on this earth without his beloved bride of 58 years. Combined services were held for Margie and Wayne at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Idaho Falls Pioneer Ward, 2020 S. Charlotte Drive, with Bishop Fred Cooper officiating. Burial was in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery. Military Rites were performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. The family wishes to thank the amazing team at EIRMC and Aspen Hospice for their loving care of Wayne. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wayne 1/9/1942 - 12/9/2020Killian
