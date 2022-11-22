Harold Wayne Killpack passed away at his home, at the age of 94, on November 19, 2022. He was born on December 22, 1927 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and was the fifth of seven children in the Ellis and Hazel Killpack family. He was married to Joyce Marie Jolley and together they had 3 children. Peggy (Theron) Whitman, Elaine (Glade) Gilchrist, and Michael (Susan) Killpack. They made their home in Kimball, Idaho where he worked at Lyon Implement and Brigham County Road and Bridge. He was preceded in Death by his wife Joyce and daughter Peggy, one grandchild, and two great grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Elaine(Glade) Gilchrist, KImball Idaho; his son Michael (Susan) Killpack, Goshen Idaho; son-in-law Theron Whitman; brother Gary Killpack; 10 grandchildren;33 great-grandchildren; and one Great-great grandchild. A Viewing will be held Friday, November 25 at Naulders Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 26 at the Kimball meetinghouse of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. 744 North 600 East, Firth, Idaho 83236. Viewing: 10:00-10-45, Funeral: 11:00. Interment at the Firth Cemetery. See Nalder's Funeral home website (www.nalderfuneralhome.com) for a full obituary. H. 12/22/1927 - 11/19/2022Wayne Killpack
