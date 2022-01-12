Joyce Marie Jolley Killpack, of Firth passed away January 8, 2022 due to complications associated with COVID-19. Joyce was born December 2, 1931 to Lila Callister and Dwayne Jolley of Firth, ID. Joyce was the first child of ten children. She attended school in Firth and graduated when she was 16. Shortly after graduation Joyce married Harold Wayne Killpack in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and eternity. They have been married for over 73 years and are parents to 3 children; 10 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. During her lifetime Joyce obtained her LPN from the Blackfoot Hospital and worked many years as a nurse for the Blackfoot Medical Clinic. During her life she had a love for music and was self-taught on the piano. She also loved spending time at Mill Creek with her family. Funeral services will be held 12:00 Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Kimball Ward Chapel (744 N. 600 E.) in Firth. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30pm at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Thursday morning from 10:30 till 11:40 am at the church. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Joyce 12/2/1931 - 1/8/2022Killpack