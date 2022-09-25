Lisa Ann Ker Killpack, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Lisa was born June 30, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Keith Douglas Ker and Ann Elizabeth Metcalf Ker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Boise State University and earned a bachelor's degree in English literature. On December 11, 2018, she married Steven Killpack in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lisa and Steven made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Lisa worked as a realtor and legal secretary for Hopkins, Roden, & Crockett Attorneys at Law. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading and decorating her home. Lisa is survived by her husband, Steven Killpack of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Keith D. Ker of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Cole Alexander Kinghorn of Hanover, MD; sister, Angie (Brad) Kellogg; niece, Taylor (James) Erickson; nephews, Braxton Kellogg and Carson Bernabee; and great-niece, Bennett Erickson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Elizabeth Ker, and her sister, Natalie Bernabee. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hands of Hope Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lisa 6/30/1966 - 9/23/2022Killpack