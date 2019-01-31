Newel Elliott Kimball was born in Spokane, Washington on January 7, 1935, the son of Elvin and Lois Kimball Wilkie. His mother died when he was three, leaving him and his younger sister Winifred to be raised in separate homes, not far from each. Newel was adopted by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Bessie Kimball. His early life, until the age of nine was spent on the Kimball farm north of Driggs. He loved these years. Newel attended Driggs elementary school. There he met Gloria Ann Beard, the girl who would eventually become his wife. At the age of nine, his family moved to Farmington, Utah. He developed a great interest in inventing gadgets, mechanics, and rebuilding beautiful fast Model T Fords. Newel worked at Lagoon Amusement Park for many years. While in high school he organized a 12- piece dance band in which he played guitar and bass. He graduated from Davis High School in 1953, and that fall joined the US Army and was stationed in Korea. While he was in the service he traveled throughout Asia entertaining troops with his great voice and guitar. He won several nation-wide and US Army talent shows at this time and was sent to New York City where he performed on live TV. He continued to sing and play guitar throughout his life. Even with being weak from battling cancer for almost a year and a half, his last guitar performance was New Year's Eve 2018, where he played a beautiful solo "O Holy Night", in his church. After serving in the Korean Army, he was called as the first full time, three year missionary in Korea to teach about Jesus Christ. When he returned from Korea he married Myrlene Macfarlane and raised five beautiful children in Farmington, Utah. Newel graduated from Utah State University. He was an avid searcher of information and was knowledgeable on many subjects. He made his living as a machinist and Plant Manager at a Levolor Blind Company in Salt Lake City. He was active in the scouting program with his sons and was a great teacher to all his children. He enjoyed being busy building and fixing things, including remodeling his historic rock home. Several of Newel's inventions of medical devices were patented. He grew grapes and other fruits on his beautiful two acre property in Farmington. He was divorced in 1987 and then in 1991 moved back to Teton Valley. Newel and Gloria renewed their friendship and were married on October 7, 1993 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. He taught guitar at BYU-I (formerly Ricks College) in Rexburg, Idaho for 25 years, retiring in 2016. Gloria had four children from a previous marriage and Newel loved them as his own. Whatever they did, Newel and Gloria did together with them from 1990 on. Newel and Gloria went to every sports event, every play, concert, competition or horse show the grandkids had. Newel's fortitude and knowledge of construction gave him the ability to remodel their home, and help build and repair homes for their children . Newel and Gloria traveled extensively, including a missionary reunion trip to Korea in 1995. Most recently in the fall of 2018, in between cancer treatments, Newel's dream of going to Kirtland, Ohio was fulfilled. During their years together, Newel authored several guitar books and taught over 4,000 students at BYUI. He loved his students. Newel and Gloria entertained with guitar and song at many occasions in Teton Valley. Newel was an active member of the American Legion. Newel was a true patriot and loved his country. He enjoyed camping up South Leigh Canyon, gardening, fixing machinery, drawing, telling stories, going to movies, singing in the church choir. Newel Kimball would drop whatever he was doing at a moment's notice to help anyone in need, and served many people anonymously. His many callings in the LDS church, including serving in the Idaho Falls temple with Gloria, contributed to his everlasting testimony of the divinity of Jesus Christ. He lived without guile. He truly emulated charity, compassion, service, loyalty and love. Newel is survived by his eternal companion Gloria Beard Kimball and nine children in a beautiful blended family: David (Kathy) Ross, Victor, ID; Lisa (Gordon, deceased) Harrison, Bountiful, UT; Cyndi (Jon) Benson, Boulder, CO; Suzanne (Dan) Rekow, Spanish Fork, UT; Matthew (Melissa), Lake St. Louis, MO; Blaine (Holly) Ross, Berthoud, CO; John (Jody) Sunderland, VT; Janine (Kendall) Jolley, Victor, ID; and Amy Kimball of Centerville, Utah. Twenty-six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his brothers-in-law, sisters, and sisters-in-law, his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will remember the tremendous positive influence and wisdom Newel left them. After valiantly fighting lymphoma and having complications from pneumonia, Newel passed away January 29, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Services for Newel will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Victor, Idaho. The viewing will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 with a viewing beforehand at 9:30 a.m. Immediately following, friends and family are invited to the burial at the Cache-Clawson Cemetery, near Tetonia, Idaho. Condolence may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Newell 1/7/1935 - 1/29/2019Kimball