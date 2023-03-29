Brenda Grace Kimble, 64, passed away at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday March 21, 2023. Brenda was born in Provo, Utah, on November 27, 1958, to Carson and Hilda Brock. She spent her childhood in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and graduated from Douglas Byrd High School in 1977. She fell in love with David Groggett (now Kimble), and they were married on December 8, 1978. Brenda strived to serve her Savior, Jesus Christ, and served in many callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She began playing the piano for church at age 9, and then the organ throughout her life. She had a deep love for genealogy and temple work, and spent much of her free time working on family history and serving in the temple. During her 28 years in Alaska she loved to fish, photograph bears, eagles, other wildlife, and flowers. She loved visiting the beach to go for walks and watch the waves, and loved returning to the east coast to visit her family. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years and then as a secretary and school registrar in school districts throughout Alaska and Idaho. Her true loves in life were her children and grandchildren. Brenda had a bright, outgoing personality and did her best to help everyone she could. She made a habit of providing assistance in her children's classrooms doing art and craft projects, and providing help to those in need. Brenda loved to cook and make treats, especially Christmas plates for others, and show true "southern hospitality" any time she could. She made many friends all over the country during her husband's years in the military, and left behind many good friends from her years in Alaska, California, and Idaho. Brenda is survived by her husband David; six children, Jennifer (Davis), David, Benjamin, Jonathan, Christopher, and Timothy; sisters Belinda, Susan, and Deborah; brother David; and 9 grandchildren. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Carson and Hilda Brock, and daughter Audrey Elizabeth on January 12, 1981. A public viewing will be held to honor Brenda from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, Idaho Falls. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at 955 Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls, with a viewing from 10:00 a.m.- 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Brenda will be interred at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brenda 11/27/1958 - 3/21/2023Grace Kimble
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.