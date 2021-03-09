Patti Jo Kimbro, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 5, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Patti was born August 30, 1952, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Donald Henry Cleverly and Jean Clark Cleverly. She grew up in Idaho Falls, ID, and left in 1969, beginning her adventure from 1970-1977. She married Willie Moore and they had two sons, Tobey and Jodey. In 1979, she graduated from Kileen Police Academy. She worked with the Kileen Police Department for six years, then for Electronic Data Systems. In 1988, she returned to Idaho Falls to take care of her family. She worked as a Developmental Specialist until 1990. She then joined Air Idaho Rescue and that became her life for 21 years. Her team became and are her best friends and family anyone could ever have. Truly the Flight of a Life Time. In 1995, she helped start a business. She married Mike Kimbro in 1998, and together they played and enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed family get together's with her grandkids, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and friends was top on the list. Patti and Mike took many trips including to the Carribean, Cancun, Alaska, Las Vegas and camping; taking photographs of everything. She loved it all. Patti is survived by her husband, Mike Kimbro of Idaho Falls; sons, Tobey (Monica) Moore and Jodey Moore, both of GA; daughter, Hilary Kimbro of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mike (Julee) Kimbro of Terreton, ID; sister, Carla Dee Clarno of Chubbuck, ID; sister, Elena Howell of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Merrie Ann (Steve) Noey of AK; brother, Rik Ker of AK; sister, Jill Ker of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Skip Cleverly of Idaho Falls, ID; and sister, LaDon (Brett) Radford of Rigby, ID; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Orpha Cleverly and Jean and Dick Ker; brother, Rand Ker; sister-in-law, Jan Cleverly; and brother-in-law, Richard Howell. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Patti 8/30/1952 - 3/5/2021Jo Kimbro
+1